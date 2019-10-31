Sorcha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Northern Marine Co.

Design

Sorcha measures 46.33 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 8.97 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Sorcha has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Sorcha has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Sorcha has a fuel capacity of 60,567 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.

Accommodation

Sorcha accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sorcha is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 2.

Sorcha is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.