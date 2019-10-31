Sotavento is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

Sotavento is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Sotavento measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.86 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sotavento has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Sotavento also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sotavento has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sotavento has a fuel capacity of 82,900 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sotavento accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sotavento is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 223.

Sotavento is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.