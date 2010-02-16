Soul Mate is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Soul Mate measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.37 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet.

Soul Mate has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Soul Mate also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Soul Mate has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Soul Mate accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.