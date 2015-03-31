Soul Seeker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Soul Seeker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Soul Seeker measures 31.01 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Soul Seeker has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Soul Seeker also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Soul Seeker has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin arneson drives propulsion system.

Soul Seeker has a fuel capacity of 9,020 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 12 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Soul Seeker accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Soul Seeker is MCA compliant

Soul Seeker is a LR/RINA 100 A1 Yacht Mono HSG G4 L class yacht. She flies the flag of Australia.