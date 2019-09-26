Souraya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Souraya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Souraya measures 37.19 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Souraya has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Souraya also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Souraya has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Souraya has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Souraya has a hull NB of 120.