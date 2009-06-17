South Paw C
1977|
Motor Yacht
South Paw C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Codecasa.
Design
South Paw C measures 34.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes.
South Paw C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.
South Paw C also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
South Paw C has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
South Paw C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Codecasa.
Design
South Paw C measures 34.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes.
South Paw C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.
South Paw C also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
South Paw C has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
South Paw C has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,300 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
South Paw C has a hull NB of F.32.