South Paw C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Codecasa.

Design

South Paw C measures 34.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes.

South Paw C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

South Paw C also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

South Paw C has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

South Paw C has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,300 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

South Paw C has a hull NB of F.32.