Southern Cross
1962|
Sail Yacht
Southern Cross is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1962 by Yarrow & Co.
Design
Southern Cross measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Southern Cross has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by W. McPherson Campbell.
Southern Cross also features naval architecture by W. McPherson Campbell.
Performance and Capabilities
Southern Cross has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Southern Cross has a fuel capacity of 12,720 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Southern Cross accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.