Southern Cross is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1962 by Yarrow & Co.

Design

Southern Cross measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Southern Cross has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by W. McPherson Campbell.

Southern Cross also features naval architecture by W. McPherson Campbell.

Performance and Capabilities

Southern Cross has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Southern Cross has a fuel capacity of 12,720 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Southern Cross accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.