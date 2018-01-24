Southern Cross is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by CIM, in France and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Southern Cross measures 29.7 feet in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Southern Cross has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

Southern Cross also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Southern Cross has a fuel capacity of 4,120 litres, and a water capacity of 4,720 litres.

Accommodation

Southern Cross accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Southern Cross has a Blue hull.

Southern Cross is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.