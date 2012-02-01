Southern Star is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Southern Star measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.16 feet.

Southern Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Southern Star also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Southern Star is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Southern Star has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Southern Star has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Southern Star has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

Accommodation

Southern Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Southern Star flies the flag of the USA.