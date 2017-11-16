Southern Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Southern Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Southern Star measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Southern Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Southern Star also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Southern Star has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Southern Star has a fuel capacity of 25,360 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Southern Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Southern Star flies the flag of the United States.