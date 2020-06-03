Luxury motor yacht Southern Way III was built in 2005 by American shipyard Nordlund Boat Company. With a GRP hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture by Ed Monk and Tim Nolan, exterior design by Ed Monk yacht design and the interior work of Jon Pokela. This twin screw yacht measures 34.74 metres and can accommodate up to six guests.

Motor yacht Southern Way III is not the first Nordlund her owner has commissioned and her larger design has benefitted from this previous build experience. With an owner who possesses a clear passion for all things fishing, she has been styled to support this hobby.

The spacious deck areas are many and encourage the use of natural light through large windows which provide wide, panoramic views. The aft and boat deck exterior lounges are protected by hardtops to encourage alfresco dining and relaxing no matter what the weather. The side decks are unhampered by fashion boards or steps which allow for light-tackle fishing and line-handling.

Although her outside areas cater for serious fishing, the inside is a different world where comfort and style is paramount. Her interior is a combination of clean lines and complex details matched with fine woodworking; incorporating a number of wood species, colours, grains, joints, shapes and embellishments. The décor is awash with soft furnishings in rich, subtle tones and a variety of different timbers throughout.

The full-beam master suite sits amidships on the cabin deck and is accessed from a private staircase leading from the salon. Guests are accommodated on the same deck and can access the two staterooms via a staircase leading from the wheelhouse. The crew also enter their accommodations via this stairway.

Luxury yacht Southern Way III is powered by two MTU 12V2000 engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 22 knots. The yacht cruises comfortably at between 15 and 18 knots.