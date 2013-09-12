Southwind is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Southwind measures 41.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.85 metres and a beam of 7.88 metres.

Southwind has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Peter Sijm.

Her interior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Southwind also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Southwind has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Southwind has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.