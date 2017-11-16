Read online now
Sovereign is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2016.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Sovereign measures 29.57 metres in length and has a beam of 6.65 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sovereign has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Sovereign has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sovereign accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

