Sovereign is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sovereign measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Sovereign has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Sovereign also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Sovereign is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Sovereign has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Sovereign is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sovereign measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Sovereign has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Sovereign also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Sovereign is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Sovereign has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Sovereign has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Sovereign accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sovereign has a hull NB of 1528.