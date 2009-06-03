Sovereign is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Sovereign is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Sovereign measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 210 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sovereign has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Sovereign also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Sovereign has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sovereign has a fuel capacity of 41,287 litres, and a water capacity of 3,150 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sovereign accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sovereign has a hull NB of 249.

Sovereign flies the flag of the USA.