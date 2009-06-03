Read online now
Length 54.86m
Year 2011

Sovereign

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Sovereign is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Newcastle Marine in Palm Coast, FL, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Sovereign measures 54.86 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 910 tonnes.

Sovereign has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Sovereign also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .

Performance and Capabilities

Sovereign has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Sovereign has a fuel capacity of 112,048 litres, and a water capacity of 21,389 litres.

Accommodation

Sovereign accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sovereign is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1002.

Sovereign is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

