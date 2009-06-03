Sovereign
Motor Yacht
Sovereign is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Newcastle Marine in Palm Coast, FL, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Sovereign measures 54.86 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 910 tonnes.
Sovereign has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Sovereign also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .
Performance and Capabilities
Sovereign has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Sovereign has a fuel capacity of 112,048 litres, and a water capacity of 21,389 litres.
Accommodation
Sovereign accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sovereign is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1002.
Sovereign is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.