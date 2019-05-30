Length 36.12m
Year 1995
Sovereign
1995|
Sail Yacht
Sovereign is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Sovereign measures 36.12 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.
Sovereign has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Sovereign also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sovereign accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sovereign is an ABS Hull Classification class yacht.