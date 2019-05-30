Read online now
Length 36.12m
Year 1995

Sovereign

1995

|

Sail Yacht

Sovereign is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Sovereign measures 36.12 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.

Sovereign has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Sovereign also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sovereign accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sovereign is an ABS Hull Classification class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

8.2m

crew:

5

draft:

3.3m
