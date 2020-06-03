We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 36.6m
Year 1993
Sovereign
Motor Yacht
Sovereign is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Sovereign measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Sovereign has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Sovereign has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Sovereign has a fuel capacity of 32,292 litres, and a water capacity of 3,230 litres.
Accommodation
Sovereign accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Sovereign flies the flag of the USA.