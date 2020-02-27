Soy Amor is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

Soy Amor is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Soy Amor measures 41.94 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 feet and a beam of 9.05 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Soy Amor has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Soy Amor also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Soy Amor is a semi-custom Crystal 140' model.

Crystal 140’ truly is one-of-a-kind, she has been built in 2010 at the Benetti shipyard in Viareggio. The relationship with the sea and the outdoors are the concepts underlying the inspiration for this yacht.

Other yachts based on this Crystal 140' semi-custom model include: Johanna, Skyler.

Performance and Capabilities

Soy Amor has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines.

Soy Amor has a fuel capacity of 63,800 litres, and a water capacity of 10,400 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Soy Amor accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.