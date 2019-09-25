Space is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2018.

Space is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2018.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Space measures 44.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Space has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Space also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Space has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Space has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Space accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Space is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 796.

Space is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.