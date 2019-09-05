Spada is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Spada is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Spada measures 33.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 271 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Spada has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Spada also features naval architecture by Willem de Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Spada has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Spada has a fuel capacity of 61,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spada accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spada is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BN224.

Spada is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.