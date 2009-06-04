Spago is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Spago measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Spago has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Tommaso Olivotto.

Spago also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Spago has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Spago has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Spago accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spago has a hull NB of 10179.