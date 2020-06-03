Read online now
Length 27m
Year 2001

Sparkling

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Sparkling is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Antago Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Sparkling measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.92 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 79 tonnes.

Sparkling has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sparkling has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Sparkling has a fuel capacity of 10,700 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.

Accommodation

Sparkling accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sparkling flies the flag of Madeira.

Build Team

