Spectator is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Spectator measures 24.71 feet in length and has a beam of 5.99 feet.

Spectator is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .

Spectator accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.