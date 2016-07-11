Read online now
Length 30.5m
Year 2016

Spectre

2016

Motor Yacht

Spectre is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Spectre measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.3 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Model

Spectre is a semi-custom AB 116 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 116 semi-custom model include: Musa, Diamond, Five Ways, AB 166, AB 116.

Performance and Capabilities

Spectre has a top speed of 52.00 knots and a cruising speed of 44.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines

Accommodation

Spectre accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

52Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.8m

crew:

4

draft:

1.3m
