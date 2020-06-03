Spherefish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Spherefish measures 26.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Spherefish has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Spherefish has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Spherefish has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 3,179 litres.

Accommodation

Spherefish accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spherefish is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.