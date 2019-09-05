Read online now
Length 33.5m
Year 2006

2006

Motor Yacht

Spicy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Spicy measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Spicy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Spicy also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Spicy has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system

Spicy has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spicy accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

Spicy has a hull NB of 108/20.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

37Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.12m

crew:

-

draft:

1.3m
