Spicy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Spicy measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Spicy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Spicy also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Spicy has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Spicy has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spicy accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

Spicy has a hull NB of 108/20.