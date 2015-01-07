Luxury motor yacht Aerie, built by American shipyard Delta Marine is a lightweight, semi-displacement, tri-deck motor-yacht with proven excellence in performance, technical innovation and dramatic design touches. With a GRP hull and superstructure, she features design by Delta Design Group and Jonathan Quinn Barnett. This twin screw superyacht measures 37.8 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Named for the nest of an eagle, the interior styling is graced by exquisite textures and textiles, artfully enhanced by a recurrent theme of eagles. Capable of cruising at high speeds, the fast, efficient performance of this yacht suggests fluid flight.

Motor yacht Aerie presents a graceful sculpted profile from bow to stern, noteworthy for the absence of visible hardware. The strip of dark windows along the main deck is unobstructed by fastenings or mullions, with side entrance doors discreetly recessed.

Using finite element analysis and their renowned fabrication expertise in composite construction, Delta Marine has extensively incorporated carbon fibre supports to keep the yacht strong, reliable and lightweight.

The use of interesting angles and graceful curves distinguishes the interior floor plan, in a visual harmony wherein many exciting individual notes sing out. The entrance foyer aft features a magnificent floor inlay of two eagles circling in flight; a mosaic constructed of thin, feather grained slices of petrified wood, tiger's eye and fossilized ivory, and set in a circular field of Crema Delicato marble and Costa Smeralda quartzite.

The spacious main salon conveys a light ambience in a current of cool ocean colours, with natural linen coloured wool carpeting hand stitched with ribbed and striated textures. Forward to starboard an elegant stairway curves in angled treads around a fluted rectangular column. The result is a yacht of enduring beauty, precision and practicality.

Featuring a dedicated crew, she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of six ensure the needs of every guest are met. Aerie cruises the Caribbean during the winter charter season.