Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by New Zealand Yachts .

Design

Spirit measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 10.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 304 tonnes.

Spirit has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Spirit also features naval architecture by Bakewell-White Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Spirit has a fuel capacity of 17,850 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

She also has a range of 1,850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spirit has a hull NB of NZYC01.