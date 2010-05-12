Spirit
2004|
Motor Yacht
Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by New Zealand Yachts .
Design
Spirit measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 10.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 304 tonnes.
Spirit has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Spirit also features naval architecture by Bakewell-White Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Spirit has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Spirit has a fuel capacity of 17,850 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.
She also has a range of 1,850 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Spirit has a hull NB of NZYC01.