Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Amels.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Spirit measures 54.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Spirit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Spirit also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit has a top speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Amels.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Spirit measures 54.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Spirit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Spirit also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit has a top speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Spirit has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spirit has a hull NB of 459.