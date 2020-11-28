Spirit of Ashanti is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Tecnomarine in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Spirit of Ashanti is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Tecnomarine in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Spirit of Ashanti measures 30.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Spirit of Ashanti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Rosella Federigi.

Spirit of Ashanti also features naval architecture by Tecnomarine.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit of Ashanti has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Spirit of Ashanti has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Accommodation

Spirit of Ashanti accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spirit of Ashanti has a hull NB of WTR-3.

Spirit of Ashanti flies the flag of Portugal.