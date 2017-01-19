Length 29.45m
Year 1991
Spirit of Bowfish
1991|
Sail Yacht
Spirit of Bowfish is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Spirit of Bowfish measures 29.45 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Spirit of Bowfish has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jongert Design Team / Peter Sijm.
Spirit of Bowfish also features naval architecture by Jongert Design Team / Peter Sijm.
Performance and Capabilities
Spirit of Bowfish has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots.
Spirit of Bowfish has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Spirit of Bowfish accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.