Spirit of Bowfish is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Spirit of Bowfish measures 29.45 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Spirit of Bowfish has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Design Team / Peter Sijm.

Spirit of Bowfish also features naval architecture by Jongert Design Team / Peter Sijm.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit of Bowfish has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots.

Spirit of Bowfish has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit of Bowfish accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.