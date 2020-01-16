Spirit of Freedom is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1972 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Spirit of Freedom measures 24.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Spirit of Freedom has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit of Freedom has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Spirit of Freedom has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit of Freedom accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Spirit of Freedom has a hull NB of 723.