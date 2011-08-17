Spirit of Salima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .

Spirit of Salima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Spirit of Salima measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Spirit of Salima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit of Salima has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Spirit of Salima has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Spirit of Salima accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.