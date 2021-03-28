Motor yacht Spirit of Sovereign is a stylish and elegant superyacht built in 1990 by Australian ship builder Warren Yachts. With a steel hull and superstructure, her naval architect was Nafpigiki Hellas and she features interior and exterior design by Lally Poulias. This lengthy vessel measures 31 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Updated with all the excellence of modern day-standards, Spirit of Sovereign underwent extensive refits in 2001 to 2002, and 2005 to 2006.



The fully air-conditioned interior is highlighted by a grand saloon featuring a state-of-the-art home theatre and sound system and formal dining area for up to eight guests. The emphasis is most certainly on comfort in Spirit of Sovereign, a fact only amplified by her range of luxe lounging areas.

Her bow features a spa, while the generous aft deck features a bar with panoramic views. The comfort factor is perhaps only rivalled by the focus on outdoor living, a perfect match for the Australian waters in which she sails. Besides the spa, the top deck boasts a BBQ, loungers and dining space.

The luxury yacht’s cruising grounds are the South Pacific, where her twin economical 760HP MAN diesel engines and cutting-edge technology and communications make navigating the island regions safe and comfortable.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, the luxury motor yacht Spirit of Sovereign is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The vessel cruises comfortably at 12 knots while a crew of four ensures the needs of each guest are met.

Amongst her four cabins are two deluxe guest suites with twins and en suite, one palatial VIP room with en suite and one Master stateroom with desk, IT facility and en suite. The Master stateroom is found forward on the main deck while the remaining cabins are located below decks.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include a 5.4 metre RIB tender, Jet Ski or sailing dinghies, a wakeboard, skis, and a range of snorkelling and fishing gear. For entertainment back on the yacht deck, Spirit of Sovereign features satellite television, and a home theatre and sound system in the saloon.

The superyacht sails the South Pacific region year-round, heading north to Queensland between June and November before cruising the southerly Sydney and Pittwater area from December to May. Popular destinations include the Great Barrier Reef, Whitsunday Islands and Sydney Harbour.