Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 11 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.2m
Year 2006

Spirit Of The C's

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Spirit Of The C's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Spirit Of The C's measures 34.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Spirit Of The C's has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Spirit Of The C's also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit Of The C's has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Spirit Of The C's has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit Of The C's accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.2m

crew:

3

draft:

2.1m
Other Tecnomar yachts
Related News