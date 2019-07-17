Spirit Of The C's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Spirit Of The C's measures 34.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Spirit Of The C's has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Spirit Of The C's also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Spirit Of The C's has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Spirit Of The C's has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit Of The C's accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.