Spirit of the C's

Luxury sailing yacht Felicita West, built in 2003 by Italian shipyard Perini Navi is one of the world’s largest and fastest all-aluminium sailing yachts. Her naval architect was Ron Holland Design, while she features interior and exterior design by Nuvolari Lenard. This comfortable and modern superyacht measures 64 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Sailing yacht Felicita West is the second sailing yacht built for her owner who previously built a 43 metre Perini ketch and is a personal vessel in every aspect, designed specifically to cater for the owner’s family cruising requirements. A desire for size and sailing speed within a traditional-looking yacht was expressed and the result is a spacious sailing yacht with an emphasis on outdoor spaces.

The vessel lacks the trademark dark-blue hull most Perini yachts carry but sports main and mizzen masts that tower some 60 and 51 metres respectively above the waterline that more than draw the eye. She underwent an extensive five year refit which now sees her proudly exhibiting new sails, paintwork and a whole range of technical improvements.

One of the highlighting features of the luxury sailing yacht is her flybridge, built to accommodate all 12 guests at once and create a generous space for sun lounging or casual dining. More formal dining can take place in the shaded aft cockpit, entered from staircases off the main deck.

The main deck is accessed via a retractable aft gangway leading to a sunbathing area. Indoors houses the main and forward saloons complete with dining area and bar that boasts barstools facing forward across the top of the bar and out the windows to the yacht’s bow. The forward saloon spans almost the entire width of the yacht and can be used as one large integrated lounge or as separate cosy areas for different activities. Separated by the half-deck wheelhouse amidships, the deck is also home to four guest cabins and the owner’s stateroom. Descending from the main deck is a large swimming platform that provides easy access to the ocean or onto one of the yacht’s tenders.

Found on the lower deck, the transom door of Felicita West presents an unusual feature for a Perini yacht, as aside from providing a generous lazarette, it combines a shell door and retracting deck section that makes for a expansive and simple way to board the superyacht.

The super yacht features three levels of accommodation above decks and amongst her five cabins are an indulgent master suite; two Queen cabins; and two twin cabins. The full-beam master suite includes a private sitting room, walk-in-robe and over-sized bath, while each of the guest cabins feature Pullmans that allow the yacht to accommodate 12 guests in the five cabins. All accommodations are located on the lower deck, along with the main galley, crew mess and crew lounge.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Felicita West is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 11, under the direction of Captain Ledbefters, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury sailing yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, sailing dinghies, wakeboards, kayaks, waterskis, and a range of snorkelling and fishing equipment.

Based in Antigua, the sailing yacht cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during winter.