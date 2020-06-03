Spirit of the East is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Aegean Yacht.

Spirit of the East is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Aegean Yacht.

Spirit of the East has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Spirit of the East has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Spirit of the East accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spirit of the East is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 33.

Spirit of the East is a RINA class yacht.