Splendida
1999|
Motor Yacht
Splendida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Leopard Yachts in Pisa, Italy.
Design
Splendida measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.
Splendida has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Paolo Caliari.
Her interior design is by Leopard Yachts.
Splendida also features naval architecture by Paolo Caliari.
Performance and Capabilities
Splendida has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system
Splendida has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.
Splendida has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Splendida accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Splendida has a hull NB of 27/11.