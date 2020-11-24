Splendida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Leopard Yachts in Pisa, Italy.

Splendida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Leopard Yachts in Pisa, Italy.

Design

Splendida measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.

Splendida has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paolo Caliari.

Her interior design is by Leopard Yachts.

Splendida also features naval architecture by Paolo Caliari.

Performance and Capabilities

Splendida has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Splendida has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Splendida accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Splendida has a hull NB of 27/11.