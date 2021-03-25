Sprezzatura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Witsen & Vis and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Sprezzatura measures 30.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 146 tonnes.

Sprezzatura has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Witsen & Vis.

Sprezzatura also features naval architecture by Witsen & Vis.

Performance and Capabilities

Sprezzatura has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sprezzatura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Witsen & Vis and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Sprezzatura measures 30.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 146 tonnes.

Sprezzatura has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Witsen & Vis.

Sprezzatura also features naval architecture by Witsen & Vis.

Performance and Capabilities

Sprezzatura has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sprezzatura has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Sprezzatura accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.