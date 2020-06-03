Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 33.53m
Year 2007

Spring Time

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Spring Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Spring Time measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres.

Spring Time has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ari Loar.

Spring Time also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Spring Time has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Spring Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Spring Time measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres.

Spring Time has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ari Loar.

Spring Time also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Spring Time has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Spring Time has a fuel capacity of 16,277 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Spring Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spring Time has a hull NB of 110-10.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

27Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.16m

crew:

3

draft:

1.68m
Other Lazzara yachts
Related News