Spring Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Spring Time measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres.

Spring Time has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ari Loar.

Spring Time also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Spring Time has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Spring Time has a fuel capacity of 16,277 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Spring Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Spring Time has a hull NB of 110-10.