SQN is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

SQN measures 38.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 8.37 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

SQN has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

SQN also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

SQN has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

SQN has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,700 litres.

She also has a range of 4,550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

SQN accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

SQN is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY28.

SQN is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.