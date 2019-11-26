Squall is Perini Navi's twenty-ninth yacht, and the second yacht contracted by the shipyard on a custom basis. As a custom Dubois design, Squall differs from the standard Perini Navi line in that she has a slightly finer huliform, single-engine propulsion, a fixed ballast keel, deeper draft, and no flying bridge. But, like Perini Navi yachts, she is attractively balanced, and has servo-assisted sail and engine controls, computer monitoring, advanced engineering, and superb Perini workmanship.

She has, in short, Dubois architecture with a Perini pedigree.

Squall was designed by Dubois with the combination of performance and luxury in mind. To achieve the performance Dubois gave her a moderate displacement and a high-aspect dg with carbon-fibre masts and furling booms. Her tdm profile features a single-level superstructure, which keeps weight low and reduces windage. She was built, per contract, all in aluminium to assure stability and high performance under power and sail.

As to the luxury, Squall's efficient layout features a main-deck pilothouse, bar and saloon, and covered alfresco dining area aft. On the accommodations deck, the full-beam master suite is aft, with two symmetrical twin and two double guest cabins just forward, off a central corridor. The decor features modern-style walnut joinery with wenge accents designed by Dernier ttage and Perini Navi. The engine room has been set forward of amidships for optimum weight placement, effectively separating guests from the crew quarters forward.