SS Delphine is a remnant of a bygone era: built in 1921 for Horace Dodge, scion of one of the largest American automotive manufacturers, this luxury motor yacht has retained its style and grace. Registered as a passenger ship and SOLAS certified to carry up 36 passengers, SS Delphine can host up to 150 guests for coastal navigation while an expert, international crew of 24 look after the needs of every guest.

Currently based year-round in the Port of Monaco, SS Delphine was originally built in 1921 by Great Lakes Engineering for the Dodge family and went on to serve in the second world war as the flagship of Admiral Earnest King, Commander in Chief of the US fleet. After a long down time, SS Delphine has been resurrected following a complete and painstaking restoration by her new owners and re-commissioned in 2003. The detailing and restoration work has remained faithful to the era in which SS Delphine was originally constructed and provides an atmosphere of luxury and elegance.

A great charter vessel for families, friends or corporate functions, the 78.5 metre SS Delphine offers ample space for entertaining on a grand scale. Due to her Portugese flag, the Captain may perform a legal ceremony, which could provide the perfect venue for a sumptuous wedding. The public areas of this incredible superyacht have independent music systems which can be interconnected, while the smoking room has WIFI available. SS Delphine boasts a bar and lounge with a stunning ¾ concert Steinway piano and a Disklavier Yamaha piano for which a lounge bar pianist can be added to the crew list. A Playstation II and flat screen television are available in the Delphine Lounge.

Onboard life is as luxurious as it must have been in the 20’s: SS Delphine sleeps 26 guests in 11 double staterooms, including two king-sized VIP suites and a cabin with four bunks. Every suite, stateroom and cabin have en-suite bathrooms, televisions, safes, mini bars, entertainment systems and telephones allowing both intercom and satellite use. The two VIP suites also boast flat screens and capacious lounge areas.

Guest onboard the lovely SS Delphine will adore her fantastic amenities: a swimming pool with jet stream, massage bath, Turkish bath, sauna accommodating up to six people, fully equipped fitness room and hair salon. Added to this, the extensive outside deck areas total 1000 square metres of space to entertain and sunbathe.

Water lovers will adore the arsenal of toys that SS Delphine holds which includes four wave runners, water –skiing equipment, which includes wave boards and skis, inflatable donuts and a banana, snorkelling gear, wetsuits and fishing rods. Three inflatable tenders of 75, 115 and 250hp capable of carrying 20 people are available as well as two classic tenders capable of carrying up to 10 people.

SS Delphine is available for charter in the Mediterranean.