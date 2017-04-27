Motor yacht Xanadu built in 2008 by Italian shipyard Benetti is a combination of innovative design and modern luxury. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior and interior design by Andrew Winch. This elegant vessel built for Briton Stanley Thomas measures 60 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

While the yacht’s interior was inspired by the prestigious hotels of the Italian Riviera, Andrew Winch modelled his exterior design on the iconic Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati sports cars, using their inspiration to create sweeping lines with clean radii and balanced windows.

Xanadu was created to enhance social life on board, an element that was mirrored in the vessel’s layout. All areas are open, spacious and functional; from the sundeck pool and main deck bar to the bridge deck verandah. Highlighting her outside entertaining areas is a large Jacuzzi on the sundeck as well as a Tappenyaki grill, portable karaoke system and full disco and bandstand. The rear of the vessel sports a swimming platform and a watersports centre that includes a unique onboard hovercraft.

One of her highlighting features is the grand staircase, topped by a skylight in the sundeck which forms a source of natural light in the yacht’s depths. Her main dining room on the main deck features a custom-made table for 12 that allows for all guests to enjoy dinner at once.

Luxury motor yacht Xanadu also boasts a full range of entertainment options that includes a high-tech audio visual package with Apple TV, and WIFI internet. There is even an innovative screen found on the sun deck that allows the picture to be seen from the front and rear of the screen so both those relaxing in the Jacuzzi or sitting on the sun lounges can enjoy the entertainment.

Amongst her seven cabins are four double staterooms; a full-beam VIP suite, a duplex owner’s suite; and another cabin that can be converted into a massage parlour or beauty salon. The owner’s suite features a private terrace and forward facing windows that provide panoramic views of the outside surroundings. Huge in size, the suite is split over two levels, with the bedroom raised above the lounge and the bathroom found on the private deck.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, Xanadu is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The luxury yacht cruises comfortably at 16 knots while her 15-strong crew ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include a swim platform, a 7.5 metre Tresco, a 5 metre Novurania, waverunners, a hovercraft, canoes, waterskis, wakeboards, plus a full range of gamefishing and beach equipment.

The vessel sails the West Mediterranean in the summer months and heads to the waters of the Caribbean in winter.