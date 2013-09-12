St Jean II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1984 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

St Jean II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1984 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

St Jean II measures 28.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.25 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

St Jean II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

St Jean II also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

St Jean II has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

St Jean II has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

St Jean II accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

St Jean II flies the flag of Spain.