St. Marteen F is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Codecasa.

Design

St. Marteen F measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

St. Marteen F has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

St. Marteen F also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

St. Marteen F has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

St. Marteen F has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

St. Marteen F accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

St. Marteen F has a hull NB of F.54.