St. Somewhere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Marlow Yachts in Florida, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

St. Somewhere measures 25.25 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

St. Somewhere has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

St. Somewhere has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

St. Somewhere has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

St. Somewhere accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

St. Somewhere has a Blue hull.

St. Somewhere flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.