Stampede is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Stampede measures 35.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.9 feet and a beam of 8.5 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Stampede has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Stampede also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Stampede has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Stampede accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.