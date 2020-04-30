Read online now
Length 43.3m
Year 2003

Stanley Z

2003

Motor Yacht

Stanley Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Stanley Z measures 43.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Stanley Z has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Stanley Z also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Stanley Z has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Stanley Z accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stanley Z has a hull NB of T024.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

19Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.53m

crew:

7

draft:

2.02m
